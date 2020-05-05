July 7, 1940 - May 3, 2020 Our beloved father and grandfather, Fernando, entered eternal life surrounded by love and family. He was a graduate of Los Angeles High School, served in the US Air Force as an Air Traffic Specialist and later worked for MTA. Our loving father and grandfather will be remembered as a kind, patient, giving person who always had a smile on his face and gave us the gift of his laughter. He was the light of our lives.



