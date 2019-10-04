|
|
July 23, 1929 - September 30, 2019 Fifi Gallop Bronstein died of natural causes on September 30, 2019 at her home in Santa Monica, California, with her four children by her side. She was ninety years old. Fifi was born in New York City on July 23, 1929, the younger child of Selma and George Gallop. The family then lived in New Orleans for eight years. When she was in third grade, Fifi's parents decided to move back to their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where they and Fifi's brother, Luis, had been born. It was then that she met her maternal grandmother, Mary Albert, who was considered a saintly person by her community and with whom Fifi shared a special bond. Fifi considered Cincinnati to be her true hometown, which she loved along with her friends, her family, and Walnut Hills High School where she wrote for the school newspaper, The Chatterbox. On August 26, 1951, Fifi married Milton Bronstein during his last year of medical school at the University of Cincinnati and her last year at UC's Teacher's College. Together they had four children: Mary, Susan, Muffy and Michael. Fifi is also survived by her grandchildren: Leza, Lev, Rachel, David and Matthew. Fifi's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Fifi loved people and they loved her. Fifi had lasting friendships from grammar school and many friends throughout her life. Fifi's dearest friends remember how she always made them laugh. Fifi and Milt settled in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, where they had fifty years of happiness together. Fifi found joy in various volunteer activities ranging from Brownies and Girl Scouts to the public library. As a Master of Arts in English graduate, Fifi taught writing classes at Santa Monica College Emeritus for twenty-seven years. Fifi will be remembered as forever patient, loving and kind with a beautiful smile and open heart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community of Elders at Leo Baeck Temple in Los Angeles, CA (www.leobaeck.org) and The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence (www.bradyunited.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019