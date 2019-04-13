Resources More Obituaries for Fifi Menzelos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fifi Menzelos

Obituary Condolences Flowers July 23, 1925 - April 10, 2019 Fifi Menzelos was born in Savannah, Georgia, on July 23, 1925, to Greek-American immigrants George and Christina Lamas. She had one brother, Ted Lamas (1921-1995), with whom she was very close. She grew up in Savannah and attended the University of Georgia. A proud member of the Alpha Omicron Pi (AOII) sorority, Fifi loved her college days and would tell stories from this time with fondness and enthusiasm. Fifi, 'the belle of the ball,' had an engaging and magnetic personality. Fifi made her family the center of her life. She met her true love, Sam, a Los Angeles native, while he was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina. Fifi married Sam in Savannah on April 26, 1953. They shared 62 beautiful years together and raised two sons, John and George. John and George grew up in the family's home in Rancho Palos Verdes where she and Sam were able to live the remainder of their lives. She is survived by her nieces Cynthia and Melissa, her sons, John's wife Barbara, and her two grandchildren, Arianna and Sam. The whole family can attest to Fifi's poise, warmth, and generosity. Fifi and Sam valued their lifelong friendships dearly. They loved to travel, often to Greece to visit family but also all over the world. Fifi also enjoyed golfing and was a phenomenal cook. Her grandchildren will forever cherish time spent in her kitchen learning to make her famous pumpkin pie baklava or eating blue Jello, venturing occasionally into the backyard to pick flowers from her spectacular rose garden. A devout parishioner of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Fifi attended services every Sunday. You could always find her at coffee hour, likely donning a beautiful pants suit, enjoying time with her Greek Orthodox community. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 19th at 12pm noon at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Redondo Beach, CA. Immediately following the service will be the makaria, or luncheon, also held at St. Katherine. The family encourages all to attend. Interment following the makaria will be reserved for family and close friends. Donations in her memory can be made to: St. Katherine Church Building Fund at 722 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries