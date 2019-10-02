|
March 12, 1954 - September 28, 2019 Flavio Arnoldo Morales passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Pauline Morales, daughters Kumiko Costa, Emiko Ancheta, and Yuriko Johnson, 8 grandchildren, 1 brother Jose Morales (Celina), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born on March 12, 1954 in Mexico City, Mexico DF. He arrived in Los Angeles, CA, at age 7 where he attended school. He graduated from Franklin High School where he excelled in gymnastics. He moved to San Diego in 1987 and continued his career with Eleven Western where he retired after 32 years. He was proud to become a US citizen. In 2018 he was diagnosed with ALS and passed at age 65. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed painting in his free time. He created lots of beautiful pieces of work.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019