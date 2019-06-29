Home

Tillman's Riverside Mortuary - Riverside
2874 10th Street
Riverside, CA 92507
(951)682-6433
May 11, 1941 - June 25, 2019 Mrs. Flora Clara Wilson, 78, of Charlotte, formerly of Inglewood, CA, passed away on June 25, 2019 at The Crossing at Steele Creek. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place at Inglewood Cemetery, Inglewood, California on July 3, 2019. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC, and Tillman Riverside Mortuary, 2874 Tenth Street, Riverside, California is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 29, 2019
