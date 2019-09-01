|
|
October 20, 1934 - August 28, 2019 Flora Jean Suffin passed away Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at the age of 84. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Flora loved to spend time with her loving family and enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends. Flora is survived by her daughters, Susan (Chris) Schmitt and Karen Suffin Haller (Peter Nasseri); her grandchildren, Melanie, Cassie, Gregory, Abigail, Rachel and Lillian; and her great-grandchildren Donovan and Emmett. Flora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark Suffin. Funeral services for Flora will be held Tuesday, September 3rd at 11:00 am at Groman Eden Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Flora's memory to: . A brief gathering of friends and family will be held at the home of Fred and Linda Suffin in Woodland Hills, CA, immediately following the funeral. Shiva will be observed at the Valencia home of Susan Schmitt on Wednesday, September 4th at 6:30.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 1, 2019