November 28, 1922 - April 2, 2019 Florence Anne Covell Tullio died peacefully on April 2 at the great age of 96. Florence was born in Cleveland, Ohio, married Dan Tullio in 1944, moved to California in 1952, and was a devoted California resident for the rest of her life. Flo and Dan chose La Cañada as their first California home and lived there for over 35 years. Florence was an avid reader, baker, and award-winning quilter, winning top honors in both the LA and Orange County Fairs for her entirely hand-made quilts. After living a short time in Port Hueneme and Oxnard, Flo and Dan settled in Carlsbad in North San Diego County. They moved to Arcadia 3 years ago to be closer to family. Florence and Dan had been married for 73 years when Dan died in December, 2017. Florence frequently enjoyed a martini before dinner and telling stories to family about the old days growing up in Cleveland where the bread man, the chicken man, the ice man and the umbrella man would push their carts up the streets selling their wares. Florence is survived by her daughter Laraine, sons Dale and Tim, grandchildren Josh, Nick, Jennifer, and Alex, and 4 great-grandsons, Gavin, Justin, Daniel, and Charlie. Florence loved lemons and anise biscotti. Services will be held on June 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Douglass and Zook Mortuary in Monrovia. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 9 to May 11, 2019