Obituary Condolences Flowers April 9, 1932 - June 19, 2019 With great sadness the family of Florence (Fiorenza) Courtright Lucas announces her passing on June 19, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at the age of 87. She was a resident of Beverly Hills, California. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, she was the youngest of six children to Paul Falzone and Concetta Sorce from Sicily. She lived in Mexico for 5 years before becoming a resident of California for the last 52 years. She is the widow of esteemed former Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court, Chief Justice Malcolm Lucas. They were married for 23 years until his passing in 2016. Then, from 1977 until his death in 1986, she was married to Hernando Courtright, director and proprietor of the famed Beverly Wilshire Hotel where she was known as the "First Lady of the Beverly Wilshire", as she and Hernando welcomed many dignitaries from around the world. Florence was one of the city's leading hostesses and civic leaders. She always fulfilled that role with graciousness, confidence and sensitivity. In her earlier years in Los Angeles, she was the Director of Founder Patrons for the Huntington Hartford Theatre and Coordinator of Hospitality for the Greek Theatre. In the mid 70's she became a business woman and formed a commodities firm in Century City. She served on the boards of the Los Angeles Ballet and the American National Theater Academy. She was a member of the National Art Association, Les Dames of Champagne and the Blue Ribbon of the Music Center. She was also active with the Foundation of the New American Orchestra. She was a founding member of Saint Paul's Boys Choir. She devoted much time to the Museum of Science and Industry, in particular the women's support group, "MUSES". Florence also served on the Board of Loyola Marymount University for many years. She was a major benefactor of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and a founding member of the Catholic Education Foundation. She was a Dame of Malta, Lady Commander of Equestrian Order, Lady Commander of the Holy Sepulchre and she was a Dame of the Order of Saint Gregory. Florence is survived by her six children, Victoria Falzone Halas, April Falzone, Regina Falzone, John Falzone, Tom Falzone and Veronica Falzone, and five grandchildren, James Patrick, Ashley, Maxwell, Katherine and Samantha; as well as four great grandchildren Julienne, Gabriella, Madden and Thatcher. A funeral mass will be held at The Church of The Good Shepard, 504 North Roxbury Dr., Beverly Hills, Tuesday, July 2nd 2019, 10:00am. Viewing at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Catholic Education Foundation. For directions and parking go to gsbh.org/13. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries