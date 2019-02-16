Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Florence Fukushima Obituary
October 8, 1927 - February 9, 2019 Florence Teruko (Fukuda) Fukushima passed away on February 9, 2019 after a short illness. She was 91 and born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 8, 1927 the 5th child of Asakichi and Hatsuki (Tsukuda) Fukuda of Kumamoto, Japan. Florence graduated from Kaimuki High School in 1945 and from UCLA in 1955. She lived in Los Angeles area for over 70 years. Florence was predeceased by her husband Chester Eitaro Fukushima, her eldest son Ronald Ichio Fukushima and all of her brothers and sisters. Florence was a bookkeeper in the Jewelry retail business for almost 50 years.Florence is survived by her youngest son, Michael Rikio Fukushima, his wife Lourdes (Cadorna), her granddaughters Christine (Hunter Nixon), Erin and Jessica and Teri (Lee) Fukushima and her granddaughter Katie and her grandson, Ryan and many nephews and nieces and extended family. A service will be hosted at Fukui Mortuary on Sat. March 9 at 4pm. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
