July 10, 1929 - September 6, 2019 Florence Mildred Brydle (nee Beezer) was born in Philadelphia, PA and passed away in Albany, Oregon on September 6, 2019.Florence was driven by her strong Christian faith. She was active in many Bible study and women's groups. Florence loved gardening, especially her beautiful and colorful roses, and following the Dodgers. She was a kind, loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Florence follows her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard, who passed away in 2017. Florence is survived by her son Jeff Brydle and daughter-in-law Jan Nishimura Brydle; daughter Lauren Brydle; son Glenn Brydle; and her dear granddaughter, Liana Brydle. A celebration of Florence's life will be held on October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Crawford Mortuary, 8717 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 17, 2019