Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crawford Mortuary
8717 Tampa Ave
Northridge, CA 91324
(818) 349-9701
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Brydle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Brydle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence M. Brydle Obituary
July 10, 1929 - September 6, 2019 Florence Mildred Brydle (nee Beezer) was born in Philadelphia, PA and passed away in Albany, Oregon on September 6, 2019.Florence was driven by her strong Christian faith. She was active in many Bible study and women's groups. Florence loved gardening, especially her beautiful and colorful roses, and following the Dodgers. She was a kind, loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Florence follows her beloved husband of 53 years, Richard, who passed away in 2017. Florence is survived by her son Jeff Brydle and daughter-in-law Jan Nishimura Brydle; daughter Lauren Brydle; son Glenn Brydle; and her dear granddaughter, Liana Brydle. A celebration of Florence's life will be held on October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Crawford Mortuary, 8717 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now