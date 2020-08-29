1/
Florence M. Rossie
Florence M. Rossie, 94, passed away on August 13, 2020 at her home in Los Feliz, CA. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Florence was born in San Francisco, CA and graduated from College of Notre Dame, Bellmont. In November of 1948 she married the love of her life, Dr. Gilbert J. Rossie and moved to Los Angeles. They were married for 71 wonderful years. Together, they will be inurned at San Fernando Mission Cemetery.Florence is survived by her two children, John Rossie and Carrey Rossie, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.www.glendalefuneralcares.com

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 29, 2020.
