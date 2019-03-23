April 1, 1913 - February 24, 2019 Florence M. Switzer, age 105, passed away at home February 24, 2019. Born on April 1, 1913, Florence was a lifelong resident of Pasadena, and enjoyed regaling family and friends with stories of Pasadena's history. She had a remarkable memory for details of events and people, and was especially loved for her sense of humor, and fierce, independent spirit. In the '30s she loved to dance! Florence married Howard Switzer, co-founder of Transit Mixed Concrete Co. in 1937 and celebrated 59 years of marriage before he passed away in 1997. Together they raised four sons. Upon moving to the Kinneloa Mesa area of Pasadena, their yard became the favored playground for the neighborhood kids. Florence (known as Flossie to most of her friends) was a Den Mother, and a very active member of the PTA at each of the schools her sons attended. For many years she ran the PUSD clothing room, which provided free clothes for families in need. She was awarded a lifetime PTA membership for her service. Florence was very close to her sisters and brother, who resided in Southern California and they enjoyed spending leisure time with each other. After Howard's retirement, they enjoyed cruising and traveling throughout the US. For decades in the summer, Florence hosted her family at Newport Beach, a fun-filled tradition. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her four sons and their wives; Forrest and Ruth, Roy and Linda, Marshall and Tineke, Norman and Patrice; nine grandchildren, Dena, Norah (Jeremiah), Ryan (Chelsae), Allison (Chris), Ashley, Kevin, Shannon, Nathaniel, and Becca; and her ten great-grandchildren, Laramie, Lily, Fiona, Keaira, Austyn, Keavin, Forrest, Aubrey, Isaiah, and Chloe.A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 6, at 11:00 am at Mountain View Mausoleum, 2300 N. Marengo, Altadena. A reception in her honor will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Pasadena Boys & Girls Club. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019