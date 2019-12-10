|
January 2, 1929 - November 26, 2019 On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, an angel passed away in the shape of our loving mother and wife. Florence "Flo" Martha Neill, at the age of 90, left us peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family holding her to the end. Flo lived life everyday with beauty and grace, always thought of others first, a selfless beautiful soul inside and out. Mom will always be remembered for her caring heart, beautiful smile, gentle eyes and the ability to listen with unconditional love. Although blind for her last 20 years, she never uttered a complaint and always saw the good in everyone she met. Mom was a talented artist who loved to paint and was an interior designer of homes and yachts. One of our fondest memories was when the music was right our mom and dad would break out and dance, usually in the kitchen and still after almost 69 years of marriage. At 4:44 p.m. during the most spectacular sunset, moms' best friend Lyndsay, whose favorite numbers were "444," took her home, ironically the exact time of her passing at 4:44 p.m. Heaven's gate was wide open! Our mother and wife were truly a gift and she was beloved by everyone who knew her. This world is a lesser place without her and she will be dearly missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019