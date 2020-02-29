|
April 20, 1925 - February 26, 2020 Florence "Wicki" McDonald passed away at her home in Newport Beach, California at the age of 94. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Chase and Katherine Wickersham. Wicki will always be remembered as full of energy, humor, grace and elegance. She moved to Los Angeles at a young age and resided in Hancock Park. She later attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated from Marlborough High School in 1943. She was a proud graduate of Stanford University in 1947, majoring in Art and Theater, where she was nicknamed "Wicki" while a member of the Kappa Kappa Gama sorority. After college, Wicki met Lloyd McDonald while she was working in Los Angeles and the couple married in 1950. Wicki had three sons with her husband, Steven, Bruce (Mary) and Christopher (Dana) whom they raised in Yorba Linda, CA. Always striving to do her best, she was a very devoted wife and mother who cared deeply for her family while volunteering her time to other matters. She worked with lower school children in speech therapy and remedial reading and went on to actively support many other organizations which she deeply cared for, such as International Orphans Organization and co-founded Childhelp USA (Orange County Chapter). For many years she also supported the Orange County Performing Arts Center.Always a real go-getter and on the move, Wicki pursued her dream of owning and operating a family style restaurant business and opened the Village Pantry in Irvine in 1974. This endeavor later proved critical in triggering her husband's pursuit into the restaurant business, where Lloyd went on to create two prominent restaurant dining establishments, the Catch Restaurant in Anaheim and The Summit House Restaurant in Fullerton. Wicki was a strong force and quietly instrumental in both stores. Raising three boys, Wicki tolerated sports but loved playing golf and in particular, the natural enjoyment of refining her 19th hole skills. She never turned down a tee time invite and actually played golf regularly up to her 90th birthday at Big Canyon Country Club, where Wicki particularly enjoyed socializing with many cherished friends and family. Along with her posse of friends called the "Saturday Night Live" group, she continued to dine every week at selected local establishments. Later in life, Wicki and Lloyd traveled extensively with friends. She and Lloyd were married for 52 years until his death in 2002. In addition to being survived by her three sons, Wicki is loved by her six grandchildren, Haley, Hana, Max, Dylan, Heather, and Caitlin, and predeceased by her brother Chase Wickersham Jr. All surviving members of the family will greatly miss this wonderful and loving woman, wife, mother and grandmother. God bless her and may she rest in peace.A memorial mass service will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2100 Mar Vista Dr. Newport Beach. A reception to follow at Wicki's home. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Working Wardrobes at 1601 E. St. Andrews Pl, Santa Ana, CA. 92705 or to Orange County Rescue Mission at 1 Hope Drive, Tustin, CA 92782-9909
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020