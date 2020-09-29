December 8, 1922 - September 23, 2020 On September 23, at 9:22 pm, another voice in the choir was silenced with the passing of our mother, Florence Bubar, at 97 years old. She will be missed for her many traits especially, her spirit and sweetness! Florence was born on December 8, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis and Ida Levitt. She always loved music and took piano lessons early in life. Her love of music continued throughout her life by her singing in choirs and her love of karaoke.On February 3, 1946, she married the love of her life, Norman Bubar. They were originally scheduled to be wed earlier when Norman was discharged from the Army, but that was postponed by the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the entrance of the United States into World War II. Florence and Norman had two sons. Stewart was born in 1947 in Los Angeles, and Gordon followed in 1951 in Chicago.Florence was a stay-at-home mother for nine years and returned to work as a secretary at various companies for the next 28 years. She retired at the age of 62 to be with Norman who had already retired. During their retirement, they did a little traveling and joined clubs for senior citizens. In addition, they sang in a chorus and both participated in karaoke performances until the passing of Norman in 2006.Florence was also predeceased by her sister, Sonia Satin, brother-in-law Morris Satin, brother, Jack Levitt, and sister-in-law, Florence Levitt. She leaves behind her sons, Stewart and his wife Phyllis, Gordon and his wife Marnie, and four grandchildren, Kenneth, Joshua, Allison, and Matthew. Of course, she will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be interred next to her beloved Norman on September 30 at 12 noon. It will be private due to Covid-19, with a memorial to be scheduled at a later date.



