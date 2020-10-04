1/
Florence Quan
July 6, 1918 - September 12, 2020 Florence Quan lived a long, productive life and passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 at the age of 102. Florence was born and raised in Los Angeles and was married to Andrew Quan in 1948. Florence and her late husband, Andrew, raised a family of six boys in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles. After her stint as a stay-at-home Mom, Florence worked for over 20 years as a grocery clerk at Mayfair, Henry's Market, and the Boys Market, and was well-known in her neighborhood. After retirement, she cared for and spoiled her ten grandchildren, while also enjoying couponing, watching soap operas and the Lakers on TV, and playing slots in Las Vegas. She was blessed with good health and was able to live at her home with the help of caregivers until she was ultimately called home by God. In adherence to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florence was laid to rest at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, attended by her immediate family on September 23. She will be lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her six boys, Michael (Carissa), Martin (Mary), Melvin (Cheryl), Myron (Gay), Mack (Pam) and Matthew (Patty), and ten grandchildren, Justin (Marinelle), Jarrod, Cheryl, Angie (Tony), Karen, Alex, Andrew, Michelle, Jennifer, and Megan. www.FukuiMortuary.com 213-626-0441

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
