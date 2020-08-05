1/1
Florence R. Marshall
Florence Ruth Marshall, longtime resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 85, following her beloved husband, Walter in 2018. She is survived by two children, Jonathan (Margaret Alkon) and Catherine (Mark LeMere). Born to Jack and Goldie Katanick in a close-knit Jewish community in Detroit, Michigan, Florence Marshall graduated from Wayne State University, received her MA from the University of New Mexico, and her EdD from UCLA. She taught English at Aviation High School in Redondo Beach, and went on to become a guidance counselor and administrator until the school's closure in 1982. She retired from Mira Costa High School in 1993. In retirement, she and Walter traveled the world, played bridge with close friends, and Florence took a leadership role at Peninsula Friends of the Library. Florence Marshall lived in Los Angeles for more than 60 years, and was deeply enmeshed in the fabric of South Bay life. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity that promotes literacy, libraries, or public education.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
