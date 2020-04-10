|
Babe, a native of Los Angeles, graduate of Hollywood High and patron of the arts, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law, passed away peacefully from natural causes on her 98th birthday, with family and Hospice care by her side.
Babe, always a beautiful woman, fashionably dressed for any occasion, had a zest for life, great style and wit. She was devoted to her own mother, Tilly Dickerman, and to her three older siblings: Cecile, Helen and Bob. Babe was married in 1943 to the love of her life, Max M. Saks, O.D,. for 31 years. She and Max are survived by three accomplished adult children: Deanna, Danny and Crystal. Babe later married Herbert D. Eagle, who passed in 2012.
Babe was a student of art history and political science through UCLA Extension, a member and volunteer of the League of Women Voters, UCLA Art Council, LACMA, Center Theater Group and the National Museum of Women in Art. Her passions were her family and her world travels. She played golf, tennis, lunched out with close friends, hosted dinner parties, attended LA theater, ballet and opera.
In addition to her three children, Babe is survived by their spouses: Chip, Michal and Mark; grandchildren: Tiffany, Karen, Mattison and Marielle and great children: Adam and Elijah. To our Mom and Grammy: You are forever loved!
Funeral services are pending.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 10, 2020