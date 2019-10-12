|
December 26, 1927 - September 1, 2019 Florence Schulman, age 91, passed away in Newport Beach, CA. Born December 26, 1927 in Detroit, MI. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Seymour Schulman. Survived by her children Joanne and Mark Schulman (partner Marie Foti); grandchildren Amanda and Gina Schulman; sister and brother-in-law Bertha and David Sutton; nephews Raymond and Richard Sutton, and Marty Bogoratt; and nieces Toby Pokras, Toby Moston, Tracy Smith. Florence moved to Los Angeles in 1948 where she met and married Seymour. While raising their children, she attended college and obtained her BA and Masters degrees in Education from Cal State University Northridge. She was passionate about teaching, was a first grade teacher at Sherman Oaks Elementary School for more than 35 yeas, and continued to hear from former students and colleagues for many years after retirement. She was an inspiration to many including her granddaughters. She loved traveling, dancing, dining out, and making honey-do lists. She loved the beach, sunbathing, chocolate ice cream and peach pie. Florence traveled the world with Seymour and her teaching colleague Martha Ryan. She and Seymour retired to Laguna Woods (aka Leisure World) near her favorite beach and on a golf course for him. After Seymour died, she continued to travel with friends, attend family events, and Saturday dinner and a movie with her son Mark and Marie. She will be remembered for her boundless energy and spirit. She enjoyed life and accomplished her lifelong goals of becoming a teacher, traveling the world, and having a family. Memorial services will be private.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019