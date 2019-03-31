Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Mikawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Tomiko Mikawa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Tomiko Mikawa Obituary
August 7, 1942 - March 9, 2019 Age 76, passed away on March 9, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Masao and Kiyo Mikawa; sister, Gladys Sanae Tanimitsu; brother, Francis Tatsumi Mikawa. Beloved sister of Daniel & Soon (Chang) Mikawa, and Douglas Mikawa; nephews, Kevin (Daphne) Tanimitsu, Dean Taro Mikawa; niece Traci (Andy) Lumsden; brother-in-law, Wilfred Tanimitsu; also, many relatives and many beloved friends.Florence's health was compromised by complications of diabetes, but she bravely carried on finding joy in the company of family and friends. She was hospitalized on February 12 as she continued the battle, but sadly she passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, while in hospital.Florence graduated from Gardena High School in 1960; attended Metropolitan Business College. She was employed at LAUSD, where she retired after 39 years of service.She was a world traveler, and animal lover. Florence will be deeply missed.Memorial service was held privately. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now