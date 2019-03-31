|
August 7, 1942 - March 9, 2019 Age 76, passed away on March 9, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Masao and Kiyo Mikawa; sister, Gladys Sanae Tanimitsu; brother, Francis Tatsumi Mikawa. Beloved sister of Daniel & Soon (Chang) Mikawa, and Douglas Mikawa; nephews, Kevin (Daphne) Tanimitsu, Dean Taro Mikawa; niece Traci (Andy) Lumsden; brother-in-law, Wilfred Tanimitsu; also, many relatives and many beloved friends.Florence's health was compromised by complications of diabetes, but she bravely carried on finding joy in the company of family and friends. She was hospitalized on February 12 as she continued the battle, but sadly she passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, while in hospital.Florence graduated from Gardena High School in 1960; attended Metropolitan Business College. She was employed at LAUSD, where she retired after 39 years of service.She was a world traveler, and animal lover. Florence will be deeply missed.Memorial service was held privately. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 31, 2019