Florian Thompson
August 21, 1958 - August 4, 2020 Dr. Thompson was a graduate of the Beverly Hills High School class of 1976. Following Beverly Hills High School, Florian attended the University of California Los Angeles from 1981-1983, where he was a pathology major, before gaining early admission to Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine.Florian went on to graduate from Boston University in 1988 with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (D.M.D.)Dr. Florian Thompson transitioned peacefully, with family at his bedside, after a valiant battle with cancer on August 4, 2020, at 6:09 PM Pacific Time, in Los Angeles, California. Our family will hold Florian in our hearts forever. Rest in paradise.https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/dr-florian-thompson/4644

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Dearest Thompson family our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May your many precious memories bring you a measure of comfort.
May “The God of All Comfort” be with you now and always.
DW
DW
Neighbor
