August 21, 1958 - August 4, 2020 Dr. Thompson was a graduate of the Beverly Hills High School class of 1976. Following Beverly Hills High School, Florian attended the University of California Los Angeles from 1981-1983, where he was a pathology major, before gaining early admission to Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine.Florian went on to graduate from Boston University in 1988 with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree (D.M.D.)Dr. Florian Thompson transitioned peacefully, with family at his bedside, after a valiant battle with cancer on August 4, 2020, at 6:09 PM Pacific Time, in Los Angeles, California. Our family will hold Florian in our hearts forever. Rest in paradise.https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/dr-florian-thompson/4644



