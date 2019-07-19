July 27, 1943 - July 14, 2019 Floyd was born in Jacksonville, FL. His father George Floyd Cardell died 3 weeks before his birth. Floyd and his sister Georgia moved to Burbank with relatives in 1949 after the death of their mother. Floyd and Georgia were adopted by George and Cassie Welles in 1953. Floyd attended Burbank High School and joined the Navy and served in helicopters aboard the USS Hornet in anti-submarine warfare. He graduated from Glendale College and Cal State San Bernardino. After working for Ford Motor Company, he joined his mother at CW Communications in Burbank in 1970. Floyd and his wife Patty expanded the telecommunications business, and ran it until 2016 when they sold it and retired. He is survived by his wife, Patty, son Rick, stepson Jason (Amy) Runcie, brothers Jeff (Mary Ann) and Bill (Kathy), sister Georgia Cardell, and numerous nieces and nephews. No services. Floyd will be buried in a national military cemetery. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019