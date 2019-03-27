October 24, 1915 - March 24, 2019 Fran won people's hearts from her birth on October 24, 1915 in Kansas City, Missouri, to the day she passed to higher ground in Beverly Hills, California, at age 103. She was a crowd favorite from the time she greeted the world as an infant with her radiant smile to her last days. Fran was a beautiful woman inside and out with her positive attitude, friendly demeanor, and interest in others. Her optimism captivated people. Married to her Army officer husband Zack Beiser from 1934 until his death in 1995, Fran was mother to their daughter Sandra (Newmark) and later to their son Steven Beiser of blessed memory. Her son-in-law Stuart was the apple of her eye. She adored her eldest grandchild, Dave, his wife Patty, and their children Michael and Elizabeth and their spouses, Julie and Iain. Her granddaughter Janet and husband Bruce, and two grandchildren, Jacob and Aliyah, thrilled her whenever they came to visit her from Seattle. Fran will be remembered always with tender love and appreciation for her upbeat attitude and sunny outlook on life. Funeral services will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on Thursday, March 28 at 3 PM. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary