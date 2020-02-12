|
November 17, 1927 - January 10, 2020 Frances Mary Pisoni Spasser Oliver died on January 10, 2020. She was 92. An athletic beauty with a wild sense of humor, Fran was a wonderful wife, mother, and true friend. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she attended St. Monica's High School and became part of the beach volleyball crowd in the early days of the sport. She created her own line of beachwear, Franjie of California. Among her many joys were ice skating, body surfing, traveling, gardening, and See's Candies. She will be deeply missed by family and friends, far and wide. Fran was predeceased by brother, Ed Pisoni, and beloved son, Steven Spasser, and is survived by husband of 57 years, Hal Oliver. Special thanks to her amazing caregiver and fast friend, Amy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020