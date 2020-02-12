Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fran Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fran Pisoni Oliver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fran Pisoni Oliver Obituary
November 17, 1927 - January 10, 2020 Frances Mary Pisoni Spasser Oliver died on January 10, 2020. She was 92. An athletic beauty with a wild sense of humor, Fran was a wonderful wife, mother, and true friend. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she attended St. Monica's High School and became part of the beach volleyball crowd in the early days of the sport. She created her own line of beachwear, Franjie of California. Among her many joys were ice skating, body surfing, traveling, gardening, and See's Candies. She will be deeply missed by family and friends, far and wide. Fran was predeceased by brother, Ed Pisoni, and beloved son, Steven Spasser, and is survived by husband of 57 years, Hal Oliver. Special thanks to her amazing caregiver and fast friend, Amy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fran's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -