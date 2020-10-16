1/1
Frances A. Newby
August 18, 1932 – October 13, 2020Frances Ann Newby passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Until her final days, Frances ("Fran" to friends and "Franny" to her family) was a bright, loving, and strong-willed matriarch of the Newby family, a caring wife and mother and a proud grand and great-grandmother who found joy in the company of friends and family.Fran was born August 18, 1932 in Dallas, Texas, to Winifred (née Nichols) and Frank Lietemeyer. She often recalled with fondness the summers she spent with her sister, Esther, at her aunt's house in their father's hometown of New Iberia, Louisiana, eating fried catfish and digging for Civil War treasures in the sugarcane fields beyond the house. After graduating from Highland Park High School in 1950, Fran attended Southern Methodist University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with John ("Jack") Newby, Jr., who had been sent to Texas when his California Air National Guard unit was activated during the Korean War. Fran and Jack were married July 31, 1953 in Dallas before moving to San Bernardino. They have two sons, William ("Bill") and Jon.Fran and the family eventually settled in Brentwood, where she spent many mornings driving her sons to swim and water polo practices at Palisades High School. She later became House Mother at the UCLA chapter of her old sorority, a role that made use of her excellent social and organizational skills, with the added benefit of allowing her to keep a distant eye on her college-aged sons! Fran enjoyed her many trips to Hawaii, from work trips with Jack and his parents to later family getaways with her husband, sons, and their respective families. She also loved spending time at the family cabin in Big Bear. Fran was an avid bridge player and a voracious reader. She was a lively, witty, and intelligent woman, with a sharp and often unexpected sense of humor, who-despite her many years out West-never lost her Southern charm.Fran is survived by her husband, Jack; her sons, Bill (Kristi) and Jon (Marcie); her grandchildren, Lindsay (Ryan), Caitlin, Matthew, Samantha, and Lauren; great-granddaughters Harper and Kennedy; and many dear friends and extended family.No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to support Dr. Steven Schwartz's macular degeneration work in memory of Fran. Donations may be directed to The UCLA Foundation, ATTN: Lauren Bayans; PO Box 7145, Pasadena, CA 911009-9903; (310) 560-4287. Please make checks payable to The UCLA Regents, and include "Dr. Steven Schwartz Fund #40851" in the memo line.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
