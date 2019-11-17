Home

Frances Adelaide Ruttan


1920 - 2019
July 20, 1920 - October 25, 2019 Frances A. Ruttan, née Clark (M.A. Christian Ed.) grew up in Edmonton, Canada. She married Charles Richard Ruttan in 1951 and settled in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY, where they raised their children. Frances spent her life in service to others, bestowing her wisdom, care and expertise with grace and playful humor. She was passionate about the well-being of children, loved gardening & camping and was a concert-level pianist. She died at home, in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. She was 99. She is survived by her sister Nancy Harsh, her children William D. Ruttan, Molly Ruttan-Moffat, Linda L. Ruttan Moldawsky and her five grandchildren Devon, Sydney, Kelci, Lukas and Nina.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 17, 2019
