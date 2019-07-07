|
October 4, 1936 - June 29, 2019 Frances Angon Macias a proud and former resident of the community of Watts, now joins her many loved ones in heaven. Our Mom lost her short battle with Leukemia on June 29, 2019. We will all miss her great sense of humor and her company at the casinos especially at the new Soboba Casino. She is survived by her four children Michael (La Mirada), Mario (La Habra), Laura (La Mirada) and Gregory (Riverside), sisters, Teresa Hernandez (Norwalk) Mary Helen "Baby" Villasenor (Ontario). Frances was blessed with 9 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild Alizobeth. Rosary Wednesday July 10 @ 6:00 PM St Paul of the Cross Catholic Church 14020 Foster Road. La Mirada, Ca 90638 Mass Thursday July 11 @ 10:00 AM St Paul of the Cross Catholic Church 14020 Foster Road. La Mirada, Ca 90638 Cemetery Rose Hills Memorial Park 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whitter, Ca 90608Arrangements by Preciado Funeral Home (909)383-1108
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 7, 2019