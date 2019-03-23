November 11, 1920 - March 11, 2019 Born November 11, 1920 in Seattle, WA and passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on March 11, 2019 at the age of 98. A graduate of John Francis Polytechnic High School, Frances led a full and active life. She managed and owned hotels in Los Angeles. She was an avid sports fan of the Lakers and Dodgers. She was also quite a poker player. But her greatest pride and joy came from her grandchildren, Todd and Kristen. She loved them dearly and will be remembered by them forever for her thoughtfulness and generosity. Frances was predeceased by her brother Willie Kai and survived by her sons, Bradford and Russell, her daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandson Todd, granddaughter Kristen, sister Hideko Nishihara, her nephew and several nieces. Private services were conducted on March 14, 2019. Memorial celebration of her life will be held in April 2019. Mom, you will be deeply missed and remain in our hearts forever. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary