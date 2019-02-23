Home

(81) passed away on February 8, 2019 in Torrance. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Maria) Kawamoto and Cheryl Cotte; grandchildren, Emiko and Kiyomi Kawamoto, Marissa and Alison Cotte; sister, JoAnn Kamikawa; brother-in-law, Ray (Kim) Kawamoto; sisters-in-law, Keiko Kamikawa, Haruko Kamikawa of Japan, Kawaye Miyata, Sadako Kudow, and June Kawamoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral service was held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Gardena Buddhist Church. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
