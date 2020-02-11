|
December 16, 1928 - October 5, 2019 Frances was the only child of her hard-working parents, Jessie and Frank Gerew. She was doted on by her loving mother and father, and, as the only child in her parents' circle, she was the delight of all their friends as well. She attended Fairfax High School, where she caught the eye of Robert Hohman. They were married May 5th, 1951 in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Their first child, Kathy, arrived in 1952, followed by Julie in 1954 and Bob in 1956. Though she grew up without siblings, she found a true kindred spirit in Mary Hohmann, her sister-in-law. They raised their children together, and spent most holidays sharing food preparation duties for the large Hohmann clan. She continued to love and support her children as they grew and her generous spirit eventually lead her to help outside of her family as well. She became a member of the Hospital Guild at St Joe's Hospital where she served for 50 years. She volunteered in the hospital gift shop where she enjoyed helping the people who came in. Later she also volunteered at the St. Charles Borromeo Parish Service Center. She often spoke of how she loved the friends she met there. After Bob retired, they spent much of their time traveling. Mom enjoyed many trips and spent time in places like Australia, New Zealand, China and many European countries. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska and particularly enjoyed their cruise through the Panama Canal. She truly loved to travel. She and Bob also spent many weeks traveling the United States to spend time with their children and her grandchildren. From cooking dinners, to doing laundry, and reading to babies – she helped however she was needed. She continued to travel for this purpose for many years and was able to meet and love all of her great-grandchildren as well. Frances – our wife, mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma, and friend – shined when she was able to share her home with those that she loved, and she will be remembered for her hospitality, her kindness, and her love. She will be missed greatly by her husband of 68 years; her children – Kathy, Julie and Bob; her grandchildren – Joe, Jessie, Andy, and Tim; her great-grandchildren – Matthew, Andrew, Nolan, Zachary, Wyatt, Kathryn, Monica, Lucia, Dominic, Genevieve, Mateo, Thomas, Leah, and Margaret; her dear friend and sister-in-law Mary Hohmann; and many other family and friends. We are better people, having Frances in our lives. May her legacy of love live on through all of us.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020