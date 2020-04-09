|
Frances Keiko Yasuda, a resident of Los Alamitos, California, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 89.
Frances, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Park in a private family burial service on March 23, 2020.
Frances was predeceased by husband Sus and son Don, and is survived by her loving family: son Doug (Julie) Yasuda, daughter Chris (Dave) Shigekuni, grandchildren Bryan, Stephany, Kyle, Trevor, Connor and great-grandchildren Kaily, Isla, Sloane; sister-in-law Reiko Yasuda, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Following internment at Heart Mountain, Wyoming, during WWII, Frances married Sus and moved to the L.A. area. She served as a beautician for several years at Ben K's Beauty in Crenshaw L.A. district. The family later moved to Los Alamitos and Frances worked for Abbott Labs and subsequently Firmenich Company. She enjoyed traveling, spoiling her grandchildren and often hosted large gatherings in her home. Frances' love for family and friends, her zest for life and overall graciousness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020