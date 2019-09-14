|
Frances M. Hyland died peacefully, attended by family, in late May in Oceanside, CA. In her long life she traveled widely, was fortunate in her friends and neighbors and cared about animals both wild and tame. Fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, our Aunt Fran was the keeper of family lore and connections. Her death marks the passing of a generation. She is survived by nephews Stephen Hjelt, John Hjelt and Gregory Hjelt, niece Marianne Schonfisch and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Donations in her memory can be made to The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association or to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019