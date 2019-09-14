Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Hyland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Hyland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Hyland Obituary
Frances M. Hyland died peacefully, attended by family, in late May in Oceanside, CA. In her long life she traveled widely, was fortunate in her friends and neighbors and cared about animals both wild and tame. Fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, our Aunt Fran was the keeper of family lore and connections. Her death marks the passing of a generation. She is survived by nephews Stephen Hjelt, John Hjelt and Gregory Hjelt, niece Marianne Schonfisch and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Donations in her memory can be made to The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association or to the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.