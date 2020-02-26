|
|
November 10, 1929 - February 23, 2020 Geri was born in Chicago to Yetta and Al Dunn. She had two younger siblings, Barbara Faierman and Phill Dunn. Geri grew up among a big and loving extended family in Chicago, moving to Savannah, GA, and then to LA where she attended Fairfax High School and UCLA. Geri married Mack Novak in 1952, and they were happily married until Mack passed in 2012. She was a Library Grandparent at the Encino-Tarzana library for over 20 years. In 2016, Geri started a wonderful new life in Santa Rosa, CA, at the Fountaingrove Lodge. She is survived by her 3 daughters and their husbands, Lorie Novak & Arnold Aronson, Karen Novak & Daniel Dickson, and Patricia Novak & Nick Zappas; her grandchildren Alivia Zappas & Will Rosenbaum, Marika Zappas & Trevor Lyon, Simona Zappas, Kira Dickson, Tessa Dickson, and Isaac-Davy Aronson & Erika Levi; and great-grandchildren Max Aronson and Ione Rosenbaum Zappas, her sister Barbara and loving nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Planned Parenthood or yiddishbookcenter.org. You can also honor Geri's memory by voting Blue in November. Services Friday, February 28, 2pm at Mount Sinai, Hollywood Hills.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020