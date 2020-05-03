February 5, 1950 - April 25, 2020 Frances Sabato Matheus, DCHS died peacefully at age 70 in her Los Angeles home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Her loving husband, Victor Matheus was by her side as he has been for 43 years of marriage. In addition to Victor, "Fran" leaves behind her brother and sister in law Frank and Daniella Sabato and their three children and six grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother in law, John Matheus and her sister in law, Louise Matheus. Fran is proceeded in death by her parents and her younger brother Gino Sabato. Fran loved her 38 year career at GEARYS Beverly Hills, where her style, grace, and elegance helped the Beverly Hills icon become the destination that it is today.Fran was a woman of deep Catholic faith who attended Cathedral Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. She was known as a great and generous host even on her last days as she insisted on making fresh Italian coffee for those who went to visit her. She was active in numerous religious, social, and philanthropic organizations and will be missed by her family, co-workers, clients and a host of friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 (contact@eohsjwesternusa.org).A memorial will be scheduled at a later date when physical distancing guidelines permit.







