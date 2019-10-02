|
July 8, 1926 - September 16, 2019 Frances Snyder, IHM died peacefully on Monday, September 16 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by close friends in the Immaculate Heart Community. Born in Los Angeles on July 8, 1926, Frances was the only child of a Scotch Presbyterian mother, Lily, and an Irish-American father, Walter Francis. After having attended Catholic schools since kindergarten, Frances joined the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart in 1944 at the age of 18. She continued her education at Immaculate Heart College, receiving a B.A. and M.A. in education. As Sister Maria Hostia, she began a long and distinguished career as both a teacher and administrator in a number of Catholic elementary and senior high schools, including service as principal and superior of Our Lady Queen of Angels High School. In 1968, Frances was one of the sisters who wrote the Decrees that led to the formation of the current Immaculate Heart Community, and she subsequently signed a dispensation from her vows and became Frances Snyder once again. She ended her teaching career at Roosevelt High School and Immaculate Heart High School. Throughout her life, Frances was dedicated to justice and equality for women, civil rights, peace, and numerous other causes to promote the dignity and value of all human beings. A memorial service for Frances will be held at Westminster Gardens in Duarte on Saturday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. Donations to honor Frances can be sent to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019