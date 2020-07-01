Frances Yuriko Mori
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Yuriko Mori, (98) San Francisco born resident of Laguna Niguel, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. She is survived by her son, Brad and his wife Naoko.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bruce Sakae ("Snap"), her son Bruce Jun, KIA Vietnam, her siblings Matsuhiro "Duke" and Joe Yamasaki, and May Matsushita.She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Kimi Shipley of Carlsbad, and Youko Yamasaki of Denver, CO, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives in Japan.There will be no funeral services and burial will be private per her request. The family asks please no flowers or koden. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved