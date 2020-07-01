Frances Yuriko Mori, (98) San Francisco born resident of Laguna Niguel, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. She is survived by her son, Brad and his wife Naoko.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bruce Sakae ("Snap"), her son Bruce Jun, KIA Vietnam, her siblings Matsuhiro "Duke" and Joe Yamasaki, and May Matsushita.She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Kimi Shipley of Carlsbad, and Youko Yamasaki of Denver, CO, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives in Japan.There will be no funeral services and burial will be private per her request. The family asks please no flowers or koden. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.