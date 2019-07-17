|
July 2019 For 30 years, Francesca was the principal of Studio Francesca Garcia-Marques, a multidisciplinary design firm in Los Angeles, specializing in graphic design, interior design, and historic restoration. From 1991 to 2011, Francesca was the program chair for AIA|LA's Masters of Architecture lecture series, founded by Bernard Zimmerman, FAIA, and presented in partnership with LACMA's Education Department. In 2001, she was awarded the title Honorary AIA|LA for her work chairing the Masters of Architecture program. The design community of L.A. mourns the loss of an important contributor and supporter. A private memorial for Francesca will take place at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 17, 2019