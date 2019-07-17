Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francesca Garcia-Marques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesca Garcia-Marques

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francesca Garcia-Marques Obituary
July 2019 For 30 years, Francesca was the principal of Studio Francesca Garcia-Marques, a multidisciplinary design firm in Los Angeles, specializing in graphic design, interior design, and historic restoration. From 1991 to 2011, Francesca was the program chair for AIA|LA's Masters of Architecture lecture series, founded by Bernard Zimmerman, FAIA, and presented in partnership with LACMA's Education Department. In 2001, she was awarded the title Honorary AIA|LA for her work chairing the Masters of Architecture program. The design community of L.A. mourns the loss of an important contributor and supporter. A private memorial for Francesca will take place at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.