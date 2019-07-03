February 18, 1931 - June 21, 2019 Betty passed away at her Westwood home surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers, as was her wish. She had a great passion for life and lived each day to the fullest. Born in Illinois she moved to California to attend UCLA where she met her beloved husband Jim after graduation. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary shortly before he passed away in 2013. Betty was a homemaker and had many hobbies including photography, travel, cooking and gardening. She loved cooking and created a book of her favorite recipes – "Kopley's Kapers". She captured the essence of people and places with her photos that will live on as "Betty's Beauties". Betty is survived by her loving daughters Kathy and Ellen, and grandchildren Jeff, Coral, Sarah and Andrew. A funeral service was held on Sunday, June 23rd at Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City. In lieu of flowers, pleases make donations to and UCLA Health, Cancer Research. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 3 to July 7, 2019