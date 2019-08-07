Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francine Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francine Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francine Chapman Obituary
Francine Chapman was born on April 24, 1949 and passed away on June 13, 2019. She was intelligent and accomplished. She graduated with the first class ever at UCI and later obtained a graduate degree from UCLA. She held a number of executive positions with several major healthcare entities. Francine had considerable love for music and a talent for it as well, from accordion as a little girl to concert cello for many years. She was kind and likeable, loved by all who knew her and will forever remember and miss her. Francine leaves her husband Jim and son David, along with siblings Toni Farhat and Ron Zurek.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.