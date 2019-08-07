|
|
Francine Chapman was born on April 24, 1949 and passed away on June 13, 2019. She was intelligent and accomplished. She graduated with the first class ever at UCI and later obtained a graduate degree from UCLA. She held a number of executive positions with several major healthcare entities. Francine had considerable love for music and a talent for it as well, from accordion as a little girl to concert cello for many years. She was kind and likeable, loved by all who knew her and will forever remember and miss her. Francine leaves her husband Jim and son David, along with siblings Toni Farhat and Ron Zurek.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019