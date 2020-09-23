1941 - September 10, 2020 Frank P. Raynor, age 79, retired Chiropractor, died in Northridge CA, survived by his wife Gail, children by first wife Linda - son Richard and daughter Kate, and his four grandchildren, Shane, Danielle, Sky, and Jack. Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY to parents Frank A. Raynor and Katherine Mawn. Frank obtained his bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College and his doctor of chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Frank worked as a tennis instructor, ABC studios page, NYC taxi driver, NYC social worker, Probation Officer, and finally as a chiropractor. Burial will be aside his mother's plot at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing, NY.



