October 20, 1943 - September 18, 2020 Born in Sacramento and died in La Jolla, CA after a long battle with cancer; Frank grew up in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, where he attended John Marshall High School (serving as Senior Class President), University of Redlands (Pi Chi), and USC. He served in the Peace Corps (Chile), the US Marine Corps, and the US Naval Reserves as an Intelligence Officer; "PACO" retired after 28 years with the rank of Captain. Following college, he worked in the insurance field and investment industry for firms including A.G. Edwards as Branch Manager of the Santa Monica, CA office and Stifel Nicolaus. He built a beautiful life for his family in Santa Monica with his wife Cathy, and was well loved and admired by many. After retiring, he and Cathy moved to Oceanside, CA to enjoy golf, travel, his Corvette, and time with their grandchildren. Frank was a lover of life and took joy in all the small things. He was an Eagle Scout, avid tinkerer, ate his sandwiches with a knife and a fork, loved to dress up for Halloween, a Mayflower descendant, Ski Patrol, owner of a million Hawaiian shirts, enjoyed a good limerick, soccer coach, and remained forever curious. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughters Kelly (Noah) Brickman and Corinne (Benjamin) Hutchinson, and grandchildren Sylvie, Baylin, and Ryder. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Noreen, and his brother Raymond. Please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
or Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.