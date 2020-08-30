1/
Frank A. Ciongoli
September 10, 1935 - August 26, 2020 A strong man that had a beautiful family and many friends that loved, cared, and respected him. Frank Anthony Ciongoli died on August 26, 2020, from COVID complications. He was born on September 10, 1935, in Hollywood, California to Charlie and Angelina Ciongoli. Frank was the oldest of five children -- three sisters and a brother.Frank spent most of his childhood causing a ruckus in the streets of San Fernando with his best friends Dominic Dattilo, Nibby Weber, Roy Barker, and his younger brother Alphonse. Nibby and Roy eventually married two of Frank's sisters. Frank attended San Fernando High School and at 19 years old, Frank married Mary (Dolly) McFarlin.Frank and Dolly (who eventually divorced) had six children, Terri (Geisinger), Charles ("Chuck"), Frank, Cindy, Laura (Muce), and John. To provide for his family, Frank at times worked two and three jobs to make ends meet. Eventually, Frank was hired by Anheuser Busch where he retired after 42 years of faithful employment. During his time at Anheuser Busch, Frank met his lifelong partner Marilyn Lincecum. Frank and Marilyn shared over 37 years of their life together for which he treasured every moment with her. Frank and Marilyn loved to bowl and travel in their RV.Frank loved and enjoyed spending time with his six children. Frank was known for his bigger than life personality and his gift of gab. He always made the people around him laugh and feel loved. And he made friends everywhere he went. Frank resided happily in Palmdale, CA with Marilyn.Frank Anthony Ciongoli is survived by his partner Marilyn Lincecum, his six children; daughter-in-law's Diane Ciongoli and Wan Pearson; son-in-law David Geisinger; his three sisters – Carolyn Barker, Florence (Pinky) Weber, & Emily Kephart; brother-in-law Herman Weber, and nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A private funeral service will be held at Mission Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Frank's name to his favorite charities – City of Hope, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Special Olympics Southern California.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
