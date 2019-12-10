Home

Frank C. Huntsman

Frank C. Huntsman Obituary
November 16, 1925 - November 22, 2019 Frank C. Huntsman, 94, of Costa Mesa and formerly Newport Beach, passed away peacefully at Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach. He was born in Hebron, Nebraska, and came to California after World War II. He met Lucy while a student at USC and together they raised seven children in Northridge. Frank was the founder of Escrow Consultants and worked as an escrow officer in Century City and Newport Beach. He enjoyed golf and spending time with his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank was kind, generous to all, and will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his wife, Lucy, and is survived by his seven children, his spouse, Andee, and his adopted son, Chandler. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach on December 11 at 11:00 am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 10, 2019
