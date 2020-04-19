|
|
April 21, 1926 - April 3, 2020 Dr. Frank E. Richelieu passed away peacefully at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, just three weeks short of his 94th birthday.He was born and raised in Hoboken, New Jersey in 1926, and educated at the prestigious Seaton Hall College, majoring in Business Administration. He later went on to receive his Doctor of Divinity from the Institute of Religious Science. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy toward the end of World War II.Dr. Frank Richelieu was the Pastor of the Church of Religious Science, a metaphysical and motivational denomination which is currently known as the Center for Spiritual Living from 1962 to 2001. He served multiple terms as President of Religious Science International and received much of his religious training from Dr. Ernest Holmes, the founder of the Religious Science movement. He served as Chairman of the Department of Credentials and Placement for the organization. For 24 years, Dr. Richelieu contributed to the community as Chaplain for the Redondo Beach Police Department. In addition, Dr. Richelieu was an active member of the Redondo Beach Rotary Club. He spearheaded many of their fundraising programs to benefit youth. A beloved church tradition was the Annual Family Church Seminar held over the Labor Day weekend at the Camp-O-Ongo in Running Springs, California. For 18 years, Drs. Frank and Anita Richelieu served as Chairs of Asilomar Conference in Pacific Grove, California. They were invited to lecture all over the world to include South Africa and London. Dr. Richelieu's dynamic and inspirational talks were heard over the radio daily on the "Living Ideas" program, which was broadcast for 25 years on the KTYM radio. In 1973, he began a 30-minute televised program, which aired on Channel 13 for a number of years. Following the untimely death of Dr. O.C. Smith, Dr. Frank, as he is affectionately called, came out of retirement to lead the ministry at the City of Angels Church of Religious Science. Dr. Richelieu is the author of The Prosperity Connection, The Universe Always says, Yes! Yes! Yes! and, The Art of Being Yourself. In addition to that for which Dr. Richelieu is known, nothing mattered more to him than family. Two years ago, he celebrated his Diamond Anniversary with his wife of 62 years, Dr. Anita Richelieu. His travel plans for work related speaking engagements, always included family. During vacations, he was often caught humming down the hallway, joyously involved with his family in Palm Desert, summers at the cabin in Lake Arrowhead and basking with them in the tropical breezes of Maui, Hawaii. On every Thanksgiving Day, he led the family in a prayer circle, giving thanks for the abundance that was ours to share.He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joe, his brother Salvatore Zampella and cousins, Helen Folino Miles and Theresa Kiley. He is survived by his wife Dr. Anita Louise Richelieu, Former Co-Pastor of the Church and former Chairman of the Editorial Board of "Creative Thought Magazine"; and his daughters, Laurie Schoellkopf (Stephen), Holly Evans (Billy) and, Leslie Richelieu (Ken); grandchildren, Logan Gallegos (Michelle), Lauren Gallegos, William Schoellkopf IV (Jenny), Christina Schoellkopf (John), and Addison Evans; great-grandchild Sophia Denison.Dr. Richelieu will be remembered forever, deep in the hearts of the many lives he touched. A private celebration of life will be held in Redondo Beach when the current health crisis subsides.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Redondo Beach, Center for Spiritual Living. Condolences may be sent to the Richelieu family at Facebook.com/groups/Richelieufamily.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2020