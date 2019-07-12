June 3, 1931 - June 22, 2019 Frank Edward Cabral Jr. passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home the early morning hours of June 22, 2019 due to heart failure; he was 88 years old. Frank was born on June 3rd, 1931 in Provincetown, Mass., to Frank Edward Cabral Sr. and Christine Walker Cabral. Frank learned to fish early in life by his father who owned a fish market. About age 16 in Provincetown many locals heard the famous story of a teenager who had a short ride on the back of 'Willie the Whale' in the waters off Provincetown, that teenager was Frank Cabral! Frank graduated from Provincetown High School in 1949. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and studied radio electronics, earning a certificate from the Navy's 'Class A – ET' school. Frank continued his education and earned a Master's degree in Social Studies, he taught a variety of subjects for 31 years in the San Fernando Valley, CA. Frank retired his career at Taft High School in 1991. In 1976 Frank married Janet Williams whose 3 children, Tamara Williams (Essler), Michelle Williams (Armstrong) and Kenton Williams, formed his stepfamily. Frank is survived by his loving wife Janet of 43 years, his sister Ruby Cabral McMillin, nephew Thomas McMillin and his wife Michelle & their 4 children Riley, Hunter, Cade and Mallory, all of Los Angeles, CA. Frank's 3 stepchildren and step-grandchildren Ellen Quick Bernal, Vanessa Quick, Evan Essler of Los Angeles, and Troy Arcand of Tampa, Florida, all of whom he enjoyed raising to adulthood. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frank was preceded in death by father Frank Edward Cabral Sr., mother Christine Walker Cabral, sister Elizabeth Jane Cabral Adams, and sister Bernice Cabral Hill. Also brother-in-law Harold McMillin. Frank was happiest with family & friends, hiking in nature and traveling worldwide, which included sabbaticals and camping trips & cruises that took Janet and himself all over the world. He presented numerous slide shows at Sierra Club gatherings. A Celebration of Life for Frank will take place at Woodland Hills Community Church – 21338 Bumetz Rd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 on August 10th at 2 p.m. Memorial contributions in Frank's name can be made to Los Angeles Chapter Sierra Club, San Fernando Valley Group – 18118 Sherman Way, Reseda, CA 91335. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 12, 2019