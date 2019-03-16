August 1954 - March 2019 He was one of the good guys.Known as "Hardy" to his family and many friends, Frank was a strong and true gentleman. He was happiest outdoors, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, or driving his truck with his dog Frankie. He loved getting together with family and friends, BBQ'g or watching football (GO Panthers, Gamecocks or Saints!). He was looking forward to do more of this in retirement. He and his family lived in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee before his father's career with Texaco brought them to Westlake Village, California. He developed lifelong friends there and in San Diego where he went to college. He lived on his boat in Marina del Rey with his first wife, Kristi, before buying a home in Holly Glen, California. He started a 40-year career with what became Sony Pictures Entertainment and was the Director of its Property Department for a decade before retiring. Never reluctant to do what needed to be done, he worked alongside his crew, set decorators, and others in the industry, contributing to movie and TV scenes viewed by millions around the world. His integrity, loyalty and great heart earned him the respect and love of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Although he put up a fierce fight, lung cancer took him from us far too early.He is survived by his parents, Frank and Julia Simpson, his sister Susanne, brother Dean, as well as an extended family throughout the United States. He loved and spoiled his sweetheart, Teresa Tracy, for 18 years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the , Habitat for Humanity, or s. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 24, 2019