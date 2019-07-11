Home

Pacific View Memorial Park
3500 Pacific View Drive
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 644-2700
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank Hardison Obituary
On Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Frank Hardison, loving husband and brother, passed away in his Emerald Bay home at the age of 102. Frank was born on April 13,1917 in Charleston, SC to Charlotte and Dr Frances Hardison. As a teenager he and his family moved to Glendale, CA where his father practiced medicine. Frank went to Occidental and Woodbury Business college - Phi Beta Kappa - then went in to the insurance business, eventually owning his own successful company. Frank married Virginia "Duffer" McGary on June 2, 1945. Frank had a passion for golf which he enjoyed with his brother Dr Richard "Dick" Hardison. As an amateur, Frank had an amazing golf career winning 14 club championships along with numerous tournaments including the Senior Amateur Championship. Frank was admired by everyone he met. His keen wit, humorous nature and loving, generous qualities were but a few of the things that will be missed by all. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Duffer, and his devoted brother, Dick. He is survived by his sister-in-law Gerry Hardison. A celebration of life will be held at Pacific View Mortuary in Corona Del Mar on Sunday July 14 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation in Frank's name be given to St. Labre Indian School, 1000 Tongue River Road, Ashland, MT 59003-9438.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 11, 2019
