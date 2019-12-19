|
OMATSU, FRANK, KAY, WWII veteran, original co-founder of Keiro, docent and supporter of JANM and also served as the Senior VP of Sumitomo Bank is survived by his sons, Brian T. and Dean T. Omatsu; daughter, Elizabeth O. (Bruce) Young; granddaughter, Emerson Emmy Omatsu and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.Memorial service, Saturday, January 4, 11:00AM at the St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 961 S. Mariposa Ave., L.A. WWW.FukuiMorttuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 19, 2019