Frank Kiyoshi Fukuhara, resident of Malibu, passed away peacefully at the age of 105 on April 19, 2020.Born on February 5, 1915 in Fruitland, CA., Frank spent his childhood in Santa Monica, graduating from Santa Monica High School.1n 1942, he and his family were interned at Manzanar in the Owens Valley. After serving in the army, he returned to Santa Monica where he and his brother Jimmy owned and operated Fukuhara Brothers, a successful wholesale plant business. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He loved to golf, grow vegetables, and write letters. He had an amazing sense of humor that would always make us smile.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ihoko Fukuhara; daughters, Irene Horiuchi, Jeannie (Norlo) Kazahaya; grandchildren, Nichole Horiuchi, Mark Horiuchi, Christine (Carlos) Kawamoto, Scott (Jessica) Kawamoto, great-grandchildren, Connor Martinez and Everett Kawamoto; brothers, Jimmy Fukuhara, George (Masa) Fukuhara, Willie (Hiroko) Fukuhara; sisters Tomi Matsunaga and Lily Takayama and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Ichisuke and Ume Fukuhara, his first wife Fumi Fukuhara, and brother Henry Fukuhara.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of Koden, please consider a contribution to the WLA United Methodist Church.



