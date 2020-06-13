September 15, 1934 - May 31, 2020 Frank Layana, age 85, passed away on Friday May 31, 2020, in Pattaya, Thailand. He was born September 15, 1934 in Los Angeles to Herman and Hortense Layana. He was a 1951 graduate of Loyola High School where he twice earned ALL-CIF 1st Team honors in both junior and senior years for Baseball and Football. After High School he played in the Chicago White Sox organization. He married Carol Malloy-Layana and together they raised 7 children in Culver City. Frank worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol, Sister Gloria (Aramendia), and sons, Stephen, Timothy (Tracey), Michael and Matthew. He is survived by his sister Anita (Maisterrena), children Melinda (Toth), Nancy (Affinito), Nick (Sandi), John (Jamie), 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Catholic Mass and Service was held on Friday, June 5th at St. Nikolaus Catholic Church in Pattaya, Thailand. In lieu of flowers, Frank requested donations to the Father Ray Organization. www.fr-ray.org
Published in Los Angeles Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.